Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Reduced by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after buying an additional 767,671 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,812,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,257,000 after buying an additional 509,546 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,065,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,699,000 after buying an additional 405,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 321.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 495,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,654,000 after buying an additional 378,039 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,606,000 after buying an additional 361,369 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.89. 12,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,420. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.50 and a twelve month high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.81 and a 200 day moving average of $163.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.19.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

