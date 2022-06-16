Ascent Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,144,000. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 0.7% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ascent Group LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $4.84 on Thursday, hitting $110.02. 184,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,025. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.57. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

