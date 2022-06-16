Ascent Group LLC Invests $2.84 Million in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,636,000 after buying an additional 343,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,139,000 after buying an additional 203,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,403,000 after buying an additional 186,138 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 223,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,501,000 after purchasing an additional 102,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $11,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CINF traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.38. 14,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.89.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

