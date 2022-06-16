Ascent Group LLC Makes New $4.72 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,448 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,000. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ascent Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304,991 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $560.04.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE traded down $10.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $366.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,553. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $411.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.31 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.