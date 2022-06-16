Ascent Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 166,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,247,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,389 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.21. 861,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,359,424. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

