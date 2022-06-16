ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.68

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 362013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASAZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

