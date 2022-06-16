Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.19

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.19 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 21968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atotech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Atotech ( NYSE:ATC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter. Atotech had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atotech Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Capital Management LP grew its stake in Atotech by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Atotech by 2.0% during the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 95,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its position in shares of Atotech by 6.3% in the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 53,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Atotech by 2.1% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 199,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Atotech by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Company Profile (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

