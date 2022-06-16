AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Raised by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in AT&T by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 252,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 299,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 29,898 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Shares of T stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.