Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $100.00

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.21), with a volume of 264601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.30).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 137.49.

In other news, insider William Russell purchased 20,000 shares of Augmentum Fintech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £23,800 ($28,887.00).

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

