Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.90

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 320351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.
