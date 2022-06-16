AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $22,952,590.97 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $22,952,590.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,981,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,158,037.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AN stock traded down $8.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.32 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.72.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.71.
AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
