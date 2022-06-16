AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $22,952,590.97 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $22,952,590.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,981,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,158,037.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AN stock traded down $8.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.32 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.72.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in AutoNation by 745.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after purchasing an additional 417,243 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.71.

AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

