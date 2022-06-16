Auxier Asset Management Acquires Shares of 2,262 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.28. The company had a trading volume of 357,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,603,825. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average of $80.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

