Auxier Asset Management Sells 150 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,702,000 after acquiring an additional 128,864 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 359.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 97,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 76,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Paychex by 74.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,750,000 after buying an additional 48,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $3.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average of $125.20. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $101.73 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 84.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.21.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

