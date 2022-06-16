Auxier Asset Management Sells 330 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 2.1% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,689 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $41.12. The company had a trading volume of 169,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,522. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BK. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.