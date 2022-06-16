Auxier Asset Management Takes $201,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $1,256,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $289.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.38. The firm has a market cap of $274.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total transaction of $2,202,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 883,875 shares of company stock worth $269,546,640 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

