Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Up 46.9% in May

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 932,000 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the May 15th total of 634,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

AVY traded down $7.91 on Thursday, hitting $153.19. 19,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,560. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.73 and a 200-day moving average of $185.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $156.51 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

