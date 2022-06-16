AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) PT Lowered to GBX 3,000 at Barclays

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 3,600 ($43.69) to GBX 3,000 ($36.41) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,725 ($33.07) to GBX 2,775 ($33.68) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.41) to GBX 2,400 ($29.13) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,680 ($32.53) to GBX 2,310 ($28.04) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AVEVA Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,637.86.

OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $28.45 on Monday. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $55.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

