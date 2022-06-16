AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $29.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AZEK traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 43134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AZEK by 839.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 742,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 663,460 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $6,369,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in AZEK by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in AZEK by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

