BabySwap (BABY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.80 Million

BabySwap (BABY) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, BabySwap has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. BabySwap has a total market capitalization of $20.91 million and $3.80 million worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BabySwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,879.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,999.27 or 0.42548541 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00425045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00083451 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012092 BTC.

BabySwap Coin Profile

BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,356,640 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc

