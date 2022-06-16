Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $114.68

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $114.68 and last traded at $116.54, with a volume of 95749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $228.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter worth $1,888,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

