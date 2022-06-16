Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68. 17,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 565,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Bally’s’s revenue was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the first quarter worth about $2,444,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Bally’s by 147.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,306 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Bally’s during the first quarter worth about $892,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Bally’s by 74.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 31,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Bally’s by 10.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 305,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

