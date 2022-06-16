BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Invests $213,000 in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.70. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

About Black Hills (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.