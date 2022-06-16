BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Invests $370,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $354,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 452,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 33,862 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,262,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,454,000 after purchasing an additional 100,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,933,000 after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 439,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,124,964. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

