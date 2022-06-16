BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Takes $259,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,372,000 after purchasing an additional 203,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,192,000 after acquiring an additional 173,263 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,405,000 after acquiring an additional 168,563 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,807,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,207,000 after acquiring an additional 590,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.36. The company had a trading volume of 42,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average of $100.79.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.69.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

