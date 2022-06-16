Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $72.99

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.99 and last traded at $72.99, with a volume of 5286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.79.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.30 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,231,181.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 29.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.