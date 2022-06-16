Barclays PLC Acquires 14,825 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,645 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

IBTX stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.12. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $144.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $376,292.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,663.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $187,365.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,617.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,858 shares of company stock worth $627,352 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

