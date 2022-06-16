Barclays PLC Acquires 21,690 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of National Vision worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000.

In other news, SVP Jared Brandman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,705.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia A. Hepner bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,637.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 71,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.80.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

