Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.25% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

BDN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.36. 34,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 139.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,085.71%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.