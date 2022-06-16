Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 1,772.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,140 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

NYSE:ESI traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.13. 44,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,284. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

