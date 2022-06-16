Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,318 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of LiveRamp worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in LiveRamp by 10.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after buying an additional 37,910 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in LiveRamp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in LiveRamp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $25.83. 14,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,027. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $58.74.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.34 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.44.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries.

