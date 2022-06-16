Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 260.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,173 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.42. 11,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.83, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -733.33%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

