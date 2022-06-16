Barclays PLC Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,342 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 16.72% of Eros STX Global worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eros STX Global by 192.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41,895 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Eros STX Global by 2,451.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 132,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127,653 shares during the period.

ESGC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.57. 15,959,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,780. Eros STX Global Co. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

