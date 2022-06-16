Barclays PLC Increases Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 128.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,867 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $76,148,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,539,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 515,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 316,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 225,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,039,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $5,558,220.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 20,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,262,571.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,985 shares of company stock valued at $7,370,792 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

ITCI stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

