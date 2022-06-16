Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Short Interest Down 29.1% in May

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,090,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the May 15th total of 25,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth $130,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth $153,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 15.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 27.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 430,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 92,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,496,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,640. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.97) to GBX 260 ($3.16) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.22) to GBX 260 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.18) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

