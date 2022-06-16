Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Director Douglas N. Woodrum Buys 100,000 Shares

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) Director Douglas N. Woodrum acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BRN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.59. 400,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,474. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 244.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 598.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 84,712 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barnwell Industries (Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.