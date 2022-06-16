Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Director Douglas N. Woodrum Buys 100,000 Shares

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) Director Douglas N. Woodrum acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of BRN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.59. 400,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,474. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.60.
Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 244.31%.
About Barnwell Industries (Get Rating)
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.
