Basic Attention Token (BAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $478.03 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $478.03 million and $83.54 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001563 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004895 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,416.46 or 0.99982534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00114661 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,560,352 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

