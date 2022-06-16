Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.93. 210,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,472. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average is $54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

BBWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.47.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.