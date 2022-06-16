Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $67.66

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.66 and last traded at $67.70, with a volume of 147670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.57.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

