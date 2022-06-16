Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.81

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 30818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$3.35 price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.20 to C$2.70 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.14 million and a P/E ratio of -3.82.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

