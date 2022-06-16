Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00078605 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016067 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00049607 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00248005 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.