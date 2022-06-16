Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) Insider Alastair Provan Buys 18,387 Shares

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG – Get Rating) insider Alastair Provan purchased 18,387 shares of Bell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,961.18 ($14,556.38).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.30.

About Bell Financial Group

Bell Financial Group Limited provides online broking, investment, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients. It operates through four segments: Technology & Platforms, Products & Services, Retail, and Institutional. The company provides equities, futures, options and cash currency market, foreign exchange, corporate fee income, portfolio administration, margin lending, and deposit products and services, as well as super lending and cash management services.

