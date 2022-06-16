Belt Market Cap Achieves $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4,356.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,933.75 or 0.46927483 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00409083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00081211 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012069 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

