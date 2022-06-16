Benchmark Trims Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Target Price to $6.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVTA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an underweight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a market cap of $536.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.92. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $69,707.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,772.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $107,803.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $303,038 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invitae by 43.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 22,040 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invitae by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 15.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invitae by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae (Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.