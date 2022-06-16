Berenberg Bank Reiterates GBX 2,975 Price Target for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,975 ($36.11) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($34.59) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($30.96) price objective on Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.41) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,045 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($29.74) price objective on Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,716.55 ($32.97).

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,271 ($27.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of £168.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,273.22. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.85).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

