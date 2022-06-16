Berenberg Bank Trims CRH (NYSE:CRH) Target Price to €46.00

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from €56.00 ($58.33) to €46.00 ($47.92) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of CRH from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($58.33) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.49.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH stock opened at $36.16 on Monday. CRH has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CRH by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

About CRH (Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.