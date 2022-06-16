Berenberg Bank Trims CRH (NYSE:CRH) Target Price to €46.00

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from €56.00 ($58.33) to €46.00 ($47.92) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
CRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of CRH from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($58.33) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.49.
CRH stock opened at $36.16 on Monday. CRH has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
