Berenberg Bank Upgrades Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) to Buy

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,300 ($40.05) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 3,500 ($42.48). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.20) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($52.19) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.20) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($59.47) to GBX 2,800 ($33.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,584.62 ($43.51).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 1,978.50 ($24.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,935.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,520.53. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 1,978 ($24.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,478 ($66.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.