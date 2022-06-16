Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BBY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

BBY stock opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average of $94.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,910 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,982 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

