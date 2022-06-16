BetterWealth LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 775,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,241,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 14.2% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BetterWealth LLC owned 0.40% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,586,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,681,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,331,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $17,283,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,547,000.

DFAX stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.72. 37,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,803. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76.

