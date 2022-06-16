BetterWealth LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,012. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.