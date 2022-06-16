BetterWealth LLC Invests $306,000 in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,307 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Koninklijke Philips accounts for about 0.2% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,565 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,861,000 after acquiring an additional 69,253 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 230,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after buying an additional 254,046 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 513.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 822,598 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. AlphaValue cut shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from €26.50 ($27.60) to €21.30 ($22.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($36.46) to €30.00 ($31.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($33.85) to €31.00 ($32.29) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.50. 206,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,715. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

